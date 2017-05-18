Burr: Flynn not cooperating with Senate Russia probe - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said Thursday that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is not cooperating with his panel’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

But the North Carolina Republican said he does not have a "definitive answer" yet on whether Flynn is complying with a subpoena issued to him last week for documents related to his contacts with Russian officials.

Earlier Thursday, The Associated Press reported, based on comments from Burr, that Flynn had informed the panel he would not honor the subpoena. But Burr later said his comments “may have been premature” and that “there may be a day or two left” until the deadline to respond to the subpoena.

“We have not gotten the definitive answer,” Burr clarified. “Michael Flynn has not cooperated with the committee up to this point.”