Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 935 Seeds: 5491 Comments: 13543 Since: Oct 2013

Burr: Flynn not cooperating with Senate Russia probe - POLITICO

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Thu May 18, 2017 9:14 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Politico reports;

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said Thursday that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is not cooperating with his panel’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

But the North Carolina Republican said he does not have a "definitive answer" yet on whether Flynn is complying with a subpoena issued to him last week for documents related to his contacts with Russian officials.

Earlier Thursday, The Associated Press reported, based on comments from Burr, that Flynn had informed the panel he would not honor the subpoena. But Burr later said his comments “may have been premature” and that “there may be a day or two left” until the deadline to respond to the subpoena.

“We have not gotten the definitive answer,” Burr clarified. “Michael Flynn has not cooperated with the committee up to this point.”

Full story in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor