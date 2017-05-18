House Russia investigators get access to Treasury data - CNNPolitics.com

CNN reports;

(CNN) - Investigators on the House intelligence committees have obtained access to valuable data from the Treasury Department, a development that will open their doors to investigate possible connections between President Donald Trump's business empire and Russians, CNN has learned.

Investigators received access to the financial data this week, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the development. Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee told reporters Thursday that his committee also had gotten the Treasury Department data.

The Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network -- or FinCEN -- monitors global financing and frequently investigates money laundering. The agency collects data from banks around the world and is a critical source in identifying how shell companies move money.

"While I cannot confirm any briefings or requests made by the House Intelligence Committee, I will say that examining financial records and transactions is absolutely crucial to our investigatory effort," Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Russia investigation, told CNN Thursday.