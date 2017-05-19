Report: Senior WH official under scrutiny in Russia probe - Axios

Axios reports;

The FBI's ongoing Russia probe has identified a White House official as "a significant person of interest," the Washington Post reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

WaPo's exact description of the official: "The senior White House adviser under scrutiny by investigators is someone close to the president, according to these people, who would not further identify the official."

Why this matters: The report reveals that the Russia investigation is gaining increased momentum, as it is already reaching the highest levels of governments. The news further adds to a brutal week for Trump administration, which has been trying to put out fire after fire as more Russia scandals rise to the surface.