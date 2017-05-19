Ex-FBI Director James Comey Agrees To Testify Publicly Before Senate Panel - WSJ

WSJ reports;

WASHINGTON - Former FBI Director James Comey is set to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee after Memorial Day, the panel’s leaders announced Friday evening, and is expected to deliver his first public remarks since being fired by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Mr. Comey agreed to testify in a public forum during the highly anticipated hearing, which likely will shed light on the circumstances surrounding his departure from the Federal Bureau of Investigation as it was conducting a politically charged probe into whether Mr. Trump or any of his associates improperly coordinated with the Russian government.

The date and time of the hearing will be scheduled after the Memorial Day holiday, May 29, the panel’s leaders said in a joint statement.

“I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media,” said Sen. Richard Burr (R, N.C), the panel’s chairman in a statement.

“Director Comey served his country with honor for many years, and he deserves an opportunity to tell his story,” said Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the committee and a Virginia Democrat. “Moreover, the American people deserve an opportunity to hear it.”