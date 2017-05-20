All the bombshell Trump stories that broke this week - Axios

Axios reports;

Even for the biggest political junkies, this week's twice-daily, jaw-dropping news scoops were hard to keep up with. The New York Times and Washington Post took turns dropping bombshell report after bombshell report on the President.

Some perspective: It was only two weeks and two days ago that President Trump, Mike Pence and Paul Ryan were celebrating outside the White House after passing the GOP's health care bill. It feels like a distant dream.

Monday night: New York Times reports that Trump had disclosed confidential information to the Russian ambassador during their meeting the week before. It was legal, but brought Trump's judgement and understanding of how to handle sensitive information into question.

Tuesday morning: New York Times announces that it was Israel's confidential information that Trump disclosed to Russia, who is allied with Iran — Israel's adversary. It also came out that Israel had been warned about giving the Trump administration this kind of information.

Tuesday night: The Washington Post reports that according to a memo written by Comey, Trump had asked the then-FBI Director to let go of the investigation into Flynn, claiming Flynn was a good guy.

Wednesday night: New York Times reports that the Trump team knew that Flynn was under investigation for failing to disclose that he had lobbied for Turkey. McClatchy reported that Flynn had delayed a plan to retake the ISIS stronghold in Raqqa — an attack that Turkey opposed.

Thursday morning: Reuters reports that the Trump campaign had 18 undisclosed contacts with Russians during the campaign.

Friday afternoon: New York Times reports that Trump also told the Russians that James Comey was a "nut job" and he was relieved to have fired him at their meeting earlier this month. The Washington Post reported that the FBI had identified a White House official close to Trump who is "a significant person of interest" for the Russia probe.