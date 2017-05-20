Poll: Majority disapprove of Trump sharing intel with Russians - POLITICO

Politico reports;

A majority of voters say it was "inappropriate" for President Donald Trump to share highly classified information with Russian officials, according to a new poll released Friday.

And a plurality of voters — 41 percent — say Trump's disclosure means they are "not confident at all" in the president's ability to handle highly classified material.

Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed in a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll disapproved of the president's decision to divulge sensitive materials to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak during an Oval Office meeting last week. Only 22 percent of those polled deemed Trump's actions "appropriate," while 20 percent remained undecided.

And the incident seems to have shaped opinions about how Trump handles sensitive information. While 41 percent said they were not confident in Trump's ability with classified info, another 16 percent said they were "not too confident."

Thirty-nine percent expressed some degree of confidence in the president's intelligence-keeping skills, with 22 percent "very confident" and 17 percent "somewhat confident" in Trump's abilities to handle the nation's top secrets.