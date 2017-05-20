Comey's father: Trump was 'scared to death' of FBI director - CNNPolitics.com

CNN reports;

Washington (CNN) - The father of former FBI Director James Comey says his son was fired because President Donald Trump was "scared to death of him."

In a phone interview with CNN on Saturday, J. Brien Comey called his son's firing last week "a Trump deal."

"[Comey] didn't give him 100% loyalty, and he demands that of people who work with him," the 86-year-old said. "[Comey] said he would give 100% honesty, but not loyalty."

Comey said his son, whom he described as a "straightforward and honest guy," was fired "because Jim tells the truth, (while) Trump runs around lying most of the day."

The remarks come after a tumultuous couple of weeks for the Trump administration, which saw Trump fire the FBI director May 9 and then undermine his own senior aides on his reasons for doing so -- moves then capped by a report in The New York Times that Trump discussed the dismissal in meeting with senior Russian officials in the Oval Office the day after Comey's ouster.

"I just fired the head of the FBI," Trump told the Russians, according to a document summarizing the meeting that was read to the Times. "He was crazy, a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off."

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment on J. Brien Comey's statements.