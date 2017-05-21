Trump's Speech on Islam, Annotated - The Atlantic

Wealth is the language of Imperialism...

The Atlantic;

In an address full of religious references, the American president avoided the phrase "radical Islamic terrorism."

In Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Donald Trump gave a sweeping speech about Islam. Before an audience of leaders from a number of Muslim-majority countries, he declared that “terrorism has spread across the world. But the path to peace begins right here, on this ancient soil, in this sacred land.” Trump spoke ambitiously about the significance of his first visit abroad as president: “With God’s help,” he said, the summit of leaders he attended in Saudi Arabia “will mark the beginning of the end for those who practice terror and spread its vile creed.” He also hoped the event “may someday be remembered as the beginning of peace in the Middle East—and maybe, even all over the world.”

Along the way, the American president excoriated Iran, which has “fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror” for decades, he said. He called for “peace between Israelis and Palestinians” and mentioned both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by name, previewing the next stop on his international tour. And he spoke in explicitly religious terms, peppering his speech with many “blessings,” warning of God’s judgment, and calling the fight against terrorism a “battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it.” It is, he said, “a battle between good and evil.”