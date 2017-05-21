Chaffetz expects to talk with Comey tomorrow - POLITICO

Politico reports;

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz said Sunday that he expects to speak Monday with former FBI Director James Comey, as lawmakers look into the extent to which his firing was related to an investigation of Russia's ties with President Donald Trump's associates.

In an interview on ABC's "This Week," the Utah Republican, who will step down from Congress next month, said he had not yet spoken directly with Comey.

Following a report that the president asked Comey to end an investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, Chaffetz asked for documents with details of their meetings.

"It's important to remember nobody's actually seen these documents," Chaffetz said.

Asked for reaction to reports that during a meeting with Russian officials the president divulged classified information and called Comey a "nutjob," Chaffetz said, "I hope that's not true."