The latest evidence that Trump tried to stop the FBI's Russia investigation - Vox

Vox reports;

A few days after FBI Director James Comey testified on Capitol Hill in March, confirming that the agency was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, National Security Agency Director Michael S. Rogers got a call from the president of the United States.

Donald Trump asked Rogers if he could publicly state that there was no evidence of collusion, the Washington Post reported on Monday in the latest revelation in the unfolding scandals surrounding Trump.

Rogers was floored by the request. Not only are national security agencies supposed to be insulated from partisan politics, but Trump appeared to be asking Rogers to both comment on an ongoing investigation and say something that Rogers couldn’t know was true. Adam Entous and Ellen Nakashima report:

In his call with Rogers, Trump urged the NSA director to speak out publicly if there was no evidence of collusion, according to officials briefed on the exchange.

Rogers was taken aback but tried to respectfully explain why he could not do so, the officials said. For one thing, he could not comment on an ongoing investigation. Rogers added that he would not talk about classified matters in public.

Trump also tried to get Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to publicly knock down allegations of ties between his campaign and Russia. And White House officials asked for help from the two top intelligence officials to pressure Comey to close the Russia probe.

“Can we ask him to shut down the investigation? Are you able to assist in this matter?” one official said of the line of questioning from the White House, the Post reported.

All three requests were denied, but the revelations provide additional evidence that the White House actively sought to undermine the FBI investigation into Russia — this time by pressuring national security officials.

Trump has not reacted normally to the Russia probe