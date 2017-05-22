Trump eyeing Lewandowski, Bossie as crisis managers - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The president is considering tapping his former campaign officials to help his administration deal with the Mueller probe.

The White House is looking to wall off the scandals threatening to overtake the president’s agenda by building a separate crisis management operation.

President Donald Trump personally reached out to two of his former campaign aides – his first campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and his deputy campaign manager, David Bossie – to sound them out about working with the administration as crisis managers, according to two people familiar with the situation. POLITICO previously reported that both men were spotted in the West Wing last week, before Trump departed on his overseas trip.

The response tracks with the steps taken by previous presidential administrations when confronted with independent inquiries like the one now being conducted by former FBI director Robert Mueller, who was appointed by the Justice Department last week to investigate the Kremlin’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 campaign, including contacts between Trump campaign aides and Russian officials.

No formal announcement is expected before Trump returns to the U.S. this weekend. A White House spokesman said there were no immediate plans to hire Lewandowski and Bossie inside the White House, and it is unclear that the rapid response operation would be housed in the West Wing. It is likely, one person familiar with the operation said that the work would be done outside of the White House.

Lewandowski didn’t answer several phone calls seeking comment but said in a text message he was not in “talks with anyone” to join the administration. He didn’t respond to further questions. Bossie declined to comment for this article.