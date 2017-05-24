USAT reports;

Magic mushrooms are the safest recreational drug, study says

Are magic mushrooms safe?

A new survey found that when it comes to recreational drug use, magic mushrooms appear to be the safest drug.

Only .2% of almost 10,000 people who reported taking psilocybin hallucinogenic mushrooms in 2016 reported that they needed emergency medical treatment, according to the annual Global Drug Survey. The survey, of more than 120,000 participants in 50 countries, found that the rates of emergency medical treatment for MDMA, LSD, alcohol and cocaine were almost five times higher.