House Intelligence Committee to subpoena Flynn - Axios

Politico reported this morning that the House Intelligence Committee will subpoena Michael Flynn, and Rep. Adam Schiff said he hopes they are issued this week.

Don't forget: Just yesterday, Flynn was hit with two new subpoenas from the Senate Intelligence Committee in an effort to get him to turn over any information regarding his contacts with Russian officials. And Flynn invoked the Fifth Amendment on Monday refusing to turn over documents then, when the Senate Intelligence Committee had original requested.

Why it matters: Both the House and the Senate committees' continued efforts to subpoena Flynn suggest that they're not giving up on this just yet. And that's further reflected in the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpoenas from yesterday that targeted Flynn's businesses, which they believed couldn't be protected by the Fifth Amendment.