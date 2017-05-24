Trump Org says singling out profits from foreign guests is 'impractical' - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump’s company says it will be “impractical” to single out individual foreign guests as part of its plan to donate foreign government profits to the Treasury Department, sparking a complaint from a top House Democrat who says the plan may violate a constitutional block on such payments to presidents.

Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee had pressed the Trump Organization in April for more information on the profit arrangement, and in return they got a copy of a nine-page pamphlet the company distributed to a range of senior Trump employees who handle everything from property management to sales, food and beverage and human resources.

The glossy pamphlet – which includes images of Trump-branded hotels in Washington and Chicago, as well as one of its iconic Miami golf courses – goes into detail about how the company would be using hospitality industry standards for accounting and financial reporting as it comes up with a total dollar figure for profits earned from foreign governments. As president, Trump—who remains owner of the Trump Organization—is prohibited from receiving such payments, known as emoluments.

But it also explains that there will be a limit on whose payments to Trump properties would go into the totals.

“To fully and completely identify all patronage at our Properties by customer type is impractical in the service industry and putting forth a policy that requires all guests to identify themselves would impede upon personal privacy and diminish the guest experience of our brand,” the Trump Organization said. “It is not the intention nor design of this policy for our Properties to attempt to identify individual travels who have not specifically identified themselves as being a representative of a foreign government entity on foreign government business.”