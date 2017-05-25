White House pledges to 'get to the bottom' of government leaks - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump said Thursday he has asked the Justice Department to “get to the bottom” of government leaks after reports the United Kingdom stopped sharing information with the United States about its investigation into the recent terrorist attack in Manchester.

Describing “alleged leaks coming out of government agencies” as “deeply troubling,” Trump said he asked DOJ and other agencies to “launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“These leaks have been going on for a long time and my administration will get to the bottom of this,” Trump said. “The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security.”

“There is no relationship we cherish more than the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” Trump added.