USAT reports;

Trump talks tough to NATO but bows hypocritically to Saudi Arabia

At the beginning of his first overseas trip, President Trump spoke in Riyadh on May 21. Four days later, on May 25, he spoke in Brussels. The difference in tone between the two speeches is striking for what it says about his evolving foreign policy — and who he regards as America's true friends.

Saudi Arabia has been a difficult ally for the United States. It is one of the most repressive regimes in the world. It sent its armed forces to repress protesters in Bahrain and to bomb the Houthis in Yemen with scant regard for civilian casualties. It promotes a fundamentalist strain of Islam — Wahhabism — that has inspired countless terrorists. It is the homeland of 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers. There is no suggestion that the Saudi government sanctioned the attack, and the Saudis have done much to crack down on terrorism in the years since, but wealthy Saudis are still suspected of supporting extremist groups such as Al Qaeda.

Trump has previously lashed out at the Saudis in intemperate language. "Saudi Arabia and many of the countries that gave vast amounts of money to the Clinton Foundation want women as slaves and to kill gays," he wrote in a Facebook post in June 2016. "Hillary must return all money from such countries!" In a presidential debate, he again attacked Hillary Clinton for taking money from "people that kill women and treat women horribly." He also suggested on the campaign trail that "very secret" documents would prove that the Saudis were behind the 9/11 attacks.

Yet in his Riyadh speech there was not a hint of criticism of Saudi Arabia — for anything. Trump began with a tribute to the Saudi-U.S. alliance, offered a fulsome tribute to King Salman for his "strong demonstration of leadership," and pointedly promised not to preach about human rights abuses: "We are not here to lecture — we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership — based on shared interests and values — to pursue a better future for us all."