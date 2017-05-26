Trump-Russia special prosecutor Mueller taps spokesman - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Trump-Russia special prosecutor Robert Mueller has selected veteran Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr to handle media inquiries related to the high-profile investigation, officials said Friday.

Carr has worked at Justice Department headquarters since 2013 as the top spokesman for the Criminal Division. He also did a stint recently as the acting director of public affairs while Obama appointees were cycling out and Trump picks were cycling in.

Previously, Carr was the spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Virginia, which has offices in Alexandria and further south in Richmond, Norfolk and Newport News.

From 2002 to 2007, Carr also served as a spokesman for Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), including during one of his reelection campaigns.