Kushner wanted a secret comms channel with Kremlin - Axios

Axios reports;

Adding to the Russia cloud that hangs over Trump's team, The Washington Post reports Jared Kushner wanted to set up a secret communications channel between Trump's transition team and the Kremlin that would be free of monitoring. Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak told his superiors in Moscow about the request and was "taken aback" by the proposal since it would pose a security risk for Russia and Trump's team.

What we know: Kushner requested on December 1 or 2 the secret channel be set up during a meeting with Kislyak at Trump Tower — a meeting that ousted National Security Advisor Michael Flynn attended. Kushner wanted to use Russian diplomatic facilities for the proposed meetings. They also discussed setting up a meeting between a Trump associate and a Russian contact in a third country.

Some officials said the request showed a "staggering naivete," as WaPo put it. For now, the "White House declined to comment. Robert Kelner, a lawyer for Flynn, declined to comment. The Russian embassy did not respond to requests for comment."

Worth noting:

This report is based on U.S. officials briefed on intel reports that come from intercepts of Russian communications. Russians are known to thread false information into communications to sow doubt in the U.S.

Trump's advisors have been similarly secretive about meetings they have had with leaders from the United Arab Emirates.