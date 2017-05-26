Why Would Jared Kushner Want a Secret Channel to Moscow? - The Atlantic

The Atlantic;

Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Trump and his son-in-law, suggested to Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak that he be allowed to use Russian diplomatic facilities to communicate securely with Moscow, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

The request reportedly came in a meeting in Trump Tower at the beginning of December that included Kushner, Kislyak, and former National-Security Adviser Michael Flynn. It came to the attention of American officials through intercepts of Russian communications in which Kislyak relayed the request to his superiors in Moscow; the officials who spoke to the Post specified that they were not monitoring either the meeting or the communications of the Americans who were present.

The report in the Post could not immediately be independently confirmed and goes beyond reporting in other outlets. It stems from an anonymous letter the paper received in mid-December. Intelligence officials, the paper said, subsequently confirmed Kushner’s desire to establish a secret channel so that the Trump team could conduct politically sensitive communications.

National-security officials expressed surprise at Kushner’s reported move, which would circumvent the federal government’s established methods for communicating with foreign powers, including Russia.

"Why would Kushner want a secret channel? What information would the Trump team want to make sure is hidden from U.S. intelligence?" asked Clint Watts, a former FBI agent and a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. "The idea of using Russian facilities to skirt Russian surveillance in the U.S. would either be a serious attempt to hide something or the actions of a young amateur."

Kushner returned to Washington this week part way through Trump’s first foreign trip, although White House officials insisted his early departure had been planned. He was greeted by reports from multiple outlets, including NBC News and the Post, that he is now a focus of the FBI’s investigation into the possibility of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. It’s part of a broadening set of inquiries facing Trump. Separately on Friday, the Post reported that the Senate Intelligence Committee had asked the Trump campaign to preserve and produce all documents, emails, and phone records dating back to its inception in June of 2016.