Carter adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski dies at 89 - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Zbigniew Brzezinski, former national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, died on Friday, his daughter announced.

Brzezinski was a Polish-born American who served in both the Carter and Lyndon Johnson administrations as a strategic theorist through the Iran hostage crisis and the Cold war. He was 89.

"My father passed away peacefully tonight," Mika Brzezinski, a host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," announced on Instagram late Friday. "He was known to his friends as Zbig, to his grandchildren as Chief and to his wife as the enduring love of her life."

She added: "I just knew his as the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have."