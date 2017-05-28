USAT reports;

Trump is back in the U.S. and tweeting like crazy

President Trump reclaimed his voice on Twitter on Sunday after a relatively quiet foreign trip where he didn’t hold a news conference and didn’t tweet much.

The common theme in the series featured complaints about news coverage of his administration. In a string of missives, Trump blasted stories based on anonymous sources as “fake news.”

The tweets came a day after someone who could be identified only as a “senior administration official” told reporters aboard Air Force One that Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium and Italy was “historic” and “unprecedented.”

“People didn’t feel like they knew where America stood, they didn’t feel like they knew who America’s friends were, who America’s foes were,” the official said, according to the pool report. “This trip has left no one with any doubt about who America’s friends are.”