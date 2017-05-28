Newsvine

Trump campaign likely didn't save documents: report | TheHill

The Hill reports;

The Trump campaign likely did not preserve documents and communications key to the law enforcement investigation into possible collusion between President Trump's associates and the Kremlin, Politico reported Saturday.

Political campaigns, Politico noted, are typically not required to preserve emails on their private server for long windows of time, and most messages are deleted within 30 to 90 days, unless steps are taken to preserve them. 

What's more, the Trump campaign did not do much to establish a plan to maintain those communications, according to a former campaign aide.

Full story in article.

