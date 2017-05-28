Politico reports;

What Angela Merkel meant at the Munich beer hall

Spoiler alert: The German chancellor didn't just throw in the towel on the alliance with America.

BERLIN - Did Angela Merkel just draw a line under the Western postwar order?

In a word, Nein.

A comment by Merkel on a campaign stop in a Bavarian beer tent on Sunday sent the liberal Twittersphere into a frenzy. Merkel, mentioning both the U.S. and Brexit, told her audience it was time for Europe to "take our fate into our own hands."

"The era in which we could fully rely on others is over to some extent," Merkel said, before adding, "That's what I experienced over the past several days."

The qualifiers "fully" and "some extent" weren't unintentional; with this German chancellor, little is.

So what at first listen may sound like a major departure from Germany's commitment to the transatlantic alliance is, in fact, consistent with Merkel's rhetoric ever since Donald Trump was elected U.S. president. It's also in keeping with her agenda to push European integration forward, a goal she believes the election of Emmanuel Macron as French president has put within reach. And it may signal that Merkel, for the first time in her dozen years in power and approaching her fourth election in September, sees Europe as a vote winner.

Merkel has been subtly distancing herself from Trump for months. Addressing Europe's transatlantic ties back in January, she said: "There are no unlimited guarantees for close cooperation with us Europeans. That's why I'm convinced that Europe and the EU will have to learn to take more responsibility in the future."

She added that it would be "naÃÂ¯ve" for Europe to "always depend on others to resolve problems in our neighborhood."