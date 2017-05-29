Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 939 Seeds: 5565 Comments: 13893 Since: Oct 2013

French president calls out Russian propaganda in front of Putin - Axios

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Axios
Seeded on Mon May 29, 2017 9:55 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Axios reports;

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a joint press conference today, highlighted by Macron publicly accusing two Russian media outlets of spreading propaganda against him.

The two outlets: Russia Today and Sputnik, both of which operate in the U.S.

The backstory: Much like in the U.S., Russian outlets were instrumental in backing the populist Marine Le Pen during the French election. Before Macon and Putin met, Le Pen tweeted that she "rejoices that V. Putin is being welcomed to France. Our relations must be normalized."

Putin's pushback, per AP: "Putin described Le Pen as a politician who wants to develop friendly ties with Russia. Putin says it would be strange if Russia rebuffed overtures from European politicians who want to strengthen relations. He says the meeting with Le Pen didn't represent an attempt to sway the race."

Note: We know the facts regarding French election hacking - with certainty...

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor