Trump just fired his communications director. It's not going to fix anything. - Vox

Vox reports;

The cossacks work for the czar.

It’s the conceit of essentially every embattled administration that it is troubled primarily by problems of communications and messaging, so it’s hard to begrudge Donald Trump the somewhat absurd premise that what he really needed to do to set things straight was to fire communications director Michael Dubke. The standard reply is that the real problem isn’t communications, but reality.

Bill Clinton seemed like a fool with unemployment above 7 percent — and an untouchable god when it fell below 3 percent. Barack Obama’s calm, cool demeanor was broadly appealing in good times but aggravating and out of touch in the midst of economic calamity or mass alarm over ISIS beheadings. Everyone loved George W. Bush’s folksy manner until Hurricane Katrina, mounting casualties in Iraq, a slowing economy, and a financial crisis left him utterly discredited.

Which reminds us that the truly odd thing about Trump is not that he’s extraordinarily unpopular in absolute terms, but that he’s almost freakishly unpopular for a president who is overseeing a national situation that is basically okay.

The unemployment rate is low and falling. Job growth continues at a steady pace. America and its allies are making steady gains against ISIS. The stock market is up. Wages are up. Unauthorized border crossings are down.

Yet rather than Trump taking a victory lap while congressional Republicans quietly sigh in relief that a swing of 80,000 votes in the Midwest would have let Hillary Clinton claim credit for all this, Trump is perennially mired in crisis — crisis that is overwhelmingly of his own making. Short of his own resignation in favor of someone better suited to the job, a staff shake-up is actually a decent idea. But to accomplish anything useful, Trump would have to do more than switch players in and out. He’d have to admit that he’s in over his head and needs to hire people whom he empowers to check him and his own bad impulses.