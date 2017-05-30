USAT reports;

James Comey in early talks with special counsel Mueller on Russia testimony, memos

WASHINGTON — The negotiations over James Comey's testimony have begun.

The former FBI director who was fired by President Trump has started preliminary discussions with special counsel Robert Mueller about his intention to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his communications with the president, as part of the panel's ongoing inquiry into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, USA TODAY has learned.

A close associate of Comey who is not authorized to comment publicly said Tuesday that Mueller is not expected to block the former director from appearing before the Senate panel. However, that appearance would occur only after Comey is fully debriefed for the federal investigation, the source said.

The panel previously announced that Comey, abruptly dismissed earlier this month as he was running the FBI's Russia investigation, agreed to testify following the Memorial Day holiday. No date has been set.

But there were questions about whether the four congressional committees running concurrent investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election would be able to secure public testimony and documents from Comey and other witnesses now that Mueller has been appointed.