Mike Flynn to Turn Over Business Records to Senate Intelligence Committee - WSJ

WSJ reports;

WASHINGTON—Former national security adviser Mike Flynn will turn over documents from his businesses to the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to a person familiar with the matter, easing the possibility of a protracted legal standoff over his cooperation with the panel’s investigation.

According to this person, Mr. Flynn will start to turn over records demanded by Senate investigators from two companies that he controlled, as well as some personal documents as soon as next week. Those records had been subpoenaed by the Senate as part of an investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, including questions about whether anyone in President Donald Trump’s orbit colluded with foreign agents.

Mr. Flynn initially refused to cooperate with a Senate subpoena, claiming his constitutional right against self incrimination under the Fifth Amendment. The committee then subpoenaed Mr. Flynn’s records from two of Mr. Flynn’s businesses, which cannot be shielded by the Fifth Amendment.