Conservative groups target Maddow - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Turning the tables on Media Matters, which has rallied advertisers against several top conservative talk show hosts, two conservative groups are launching new initiatives aiming to adopt the left’s tactics against liberals like Rachel Maddow.

The groups plan to pressure advertisers for left-leaning shows like Maddow’s on MSNBC, in hopes that the sponsors will pull their ads. They charge that Maddow and other liberal hosts are peddling conspiracy theories and smearing conservatives with personal attacks.

They cited reports of alleged coordination between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian agents as an example of the smears.

Media Research Center, the long-running conservative media watchdog, and a new group called Media Equalizer say for too long the left has successfully pressured advertisers to stop advertising on shows featuring hosts like Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck, who were eventually forced off Fox News, and Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh, who have so far fought off their critics.

"Fighting fire with fire is just to point out this can go both ways,” said Brian Maloney, a former conservative radio host heading up the Media Equalizer movement. “We’re trying to show [that] if you’re going to play this game, live or die by this sword. I don’t think the left is used to the right firing back on this.”