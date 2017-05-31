Trump administration moves to return Russian compounds - Part 2

Russia demanded and Trump provided... in the context of this WaPo story;

Trump administration moves to return Russian compounds in Maryland and New York

Sputnik reported on May 22nd, 2017;

Moscow Warns of Response to Seizure of Russian Diplomatic Property in US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US administration is trying to link a positive decision on the issue of the Russian diplomatic property seized in the United States with provision of land for construction of a new US consulate building in St. Petersburg, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the United States Denis Gonchar told Sputnik.

"So far, the State Department is by inertia trying to link a positive solution on the [Russian diplomatic property] issue with the provision of land to the United States in St. Petersburg for the construction of a new consulate general building," Gonchar said. "We consider this approach unacceptable, because in Russia, the United States did not have anything belonging to them by right of ownership taken away."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in May that Washington pledged to prepare proposals in the near future aimed to settle the issue of Russian diplomatic property seized in the United States.

"Russia is seeking to return its property as soon as possible," Gonchar stressed. "We raise the issue with the new administration during both high and working-level contacts."