UK's Farage 'person of interest' in Trump-Russia investigation: Guardian| Reuters

Reuters reports;

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage is a "person of interest" in the U.S. investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the Guardian reported on Thursday citing unidentified sources.

The London-based newspaper said Farage had not been accused of wrongdoing and was not a suspect or target of the U.S. investigation. But it said he was "right in the middle" of the relationships being looked at.

The newspaper said the former leader of the UK Independence Party had "raised the interest" of FBI investigators due to his connections with Trump and Julian Assange's Wikileaks, which published leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee during the campaign.

Farage said on Twitter it had taken him a long time to read the Guardian article because he was "laughing so much at this fake news".

"This hysterical attempt to associate me with the (Vladimir) Putin regime is a result of the liberal elite being unable to accept Brexit and Trump," he said.

"I consider it extremely doubtful that I could be a person of interest to the FBI as I have no connections to Russia."

Accusations that Russia interfered in the U.S. 2016 presidential election have dogged Trump since he entered office and a former FBI chief, Robert Mueller, has been named as special counsel to investigate any collusion.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia used computer hacking, propaganda and misleading news reports designed to sway political opinion in an attempt to boost Trump's chances of winning the White House.