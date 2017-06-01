Newsvine

14 billionaires join Bill Gates, Warren Buffet to give half their money

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Thu Jun 1, 2017
USAT reports;

Welcome the newest class of billionaires who have pledged to give the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes.

Fourteen more billionaires have signed on to the Giving Pledge – the initiative created by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett in 2010 to “help address society’s most pressing problems”  by shifting “the social norms of philanthropy toward giving more, giving sooner and giving smarter.”

The new signatories plan to use their wealth to support causes focused on poverty alleviation, education, healthcare research, climate change and the environment.

“We all have a moral obligation as the more affluent in society to give back as best we know how,” MeTL Group CEO Mohammed Dewji of Tanzania said in a statement. 

 

