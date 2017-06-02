Trump administration moves to keep full CIA 'torture' report secret| Reuters

Reuters reports;

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has begun returning to Congress copies of a voluminous 2014 report describing the CIA's harsh detention and interrogation programs, U.S. officials said on Friday.

The Trump administration's move means it could be more difficult for the full, 6,700-page report to be made public, because documents held by Congress are exempt from laws requiring government records to eventually be made public.

The White House made the move in response to requests by Sen. Richard Burr, the Senate Intelligence Committee's current Republican chairman, officials said.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, Burr said: "I have directed my staff to retrieve copies of the Congressional study that remain with the Executive Branch agencies and, as the Committee does with all classified and compartmented information, will enact the necessary measures to protect the sensitive sources and methods contained within the report."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the Democrat who chaired the committee when the report was produced, had asked that it be distributed to multiple executive branch agencies, a move designed to make it eventually releasable to the public under the Freedom of Information Act law.

Feinstein said in a statement that she was "concerned and disappointed" that Burr requested that the document be returned, calling it a departure from the committee's normal bipartisan nature.

"No senator, chairman or not, has the authority to erase history. I believe that is the intent of the chairman in this case," she said.