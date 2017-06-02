Tribute Bands, America's Leading Industry - WSJ

WSJ reports;

The Beatles groups on the rise as ‘Sgt. Pepper’ turns 50 are just the tip of a fearfully giant iceberg

Unimpeachable sources tell me that this month’s 50th anniversary of the release of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” has spawned 11,208 brand-new Beatles tribute bands with names like Lazy Madonna, Eight Danes a Week and Dire Prudence. They join the 29,911 tribute bands that are already out on the road honoring the Fab Four.

“There just isn’t enough vintage Edwardian regalia to go around,” says Courtney Unamuno, manager of the thrift shop Cheap, Ugly Trash on St. Mark’s Place in Manhattan, on my 14th attempt to get her to come to the phone. “We ran out of fussy epaulets back in February.”

Tribute bands ranging from Lead Zeppole to Bjorn 2 Run now account for 3.5% of America’s GDP, employing 2.5 million musicians and twice that number of stage hands, sound engineers and roadies. Working in a top-flight tribute band is so profitable that musicians graduating from prestigious music schools routinely join bands with names like Coldplague, Flock of Seconals and Gladys Night and the Pups.