Jared Kushner is the domino Trump can least afford to fall in the Russia investigation - Vox

Vox reports;

As recently as April, things were looking up for Jared Kushner, the much-mocked 36-year-old heir to the Kushner family real estate fortune and husband of Ivanka Trump. Kushner had, improbably, emerged as a major policymaking force inside his father-in-law’s ersatz administration. Steve Bannon’s star was said to be on the decline in the White House, and though Kushner personally was nobody’s idea of a heavyweight policy thinker, he had instituted a network of other senior Trump aides who were forces to be reckoned with.

It was Kushner who brought former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn onto the team as National Economic Council director. It was through Kushner that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster exercised influence in the administration. And Joseph Dunford, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recognized the power of the Kushner connection by inviting him on a tour of Iraq. Kushner himself cut no profile in public — never appeared on television or spoke at events — but he appeared to be the conduit through which competent, professional people could reach Trump and exert influence over an often amateur-hour administration.

And then came Russia.

Kushner was apparently a leading voice in favor of the disastrous decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey. And post-firing leaks indicate that Kushner’s interest in Comey’s activities wasn’t exactly neutral. The investigation into Trump-Russia links was looking at Kushner, both his transition meetings with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and his even more mysterious meeting with an executive of a Russian state-owned bank that’s operating under American sanctions. There’s even some indication of interest in the Trump campaign’s data operation, which Kushner ran, and the question of whether its information was used by Russians to help target Americans with fake news and propaganda.

The exact scope or nature of Kushner’s misconduct is, as of now, difficult to ascertain. But whatever it is the first son-in-law has gotten himself into, it’s bad news for Trump himself. Kushner is not in any way qualified for high-level government service, and nothing in his track record suggests he’s any good at it, but precisely because his position is so anomalous, he’s an invaluable alter ego to his father-in-law.