Rosenstein to testify a day before Comey on Capitol Hill - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will testify to a Senate panel next week one day before James Comey does, setting up dramatic back-to-back Intelligence Committee hearings sure to delve into the firing of the former FBI director.

Rosenstein is set to appear at a public hearing on Wednesday alongside other top intelligence officials to discuss the renewal of expiring surveillance powers. Comey is due to testify Thursday.

It will be Rosenstein’s first appearance on Capitol Hill since he briefed lawmakers in mid-May about Comey’s unexpected removal and the role his memo played in President Donald Trump justifying the controversial firing of the bureau chief.