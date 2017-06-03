Newsvine

Trump tweets on 'travel ban' as London incidents unfold - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump on Saturday evening said the United States needs "the travel ban as an extra level of safety" following multiple violent incidents in London.

"We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety," the president tweeted at 7:17 p.m.

Several minutes later he added: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

Prior to the tweet, Trump retweeted a Drudge Report tweet that said: "Fears of new terror attack after van 'mows down 20 people' on London Bridge..."

Developing...

