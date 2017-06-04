A Russian court banned an anti-Putin video. So activists put it on Pornhub. - Vox

Vox reports;

Yes, you read that right.

Russia has a pretty intense Internet censorship campaign, meant to control information to the public so that Vladimir Putin’s propaganda can proceed unabated. That’s harmful for those who disagree with his leadership, like anti-Putin blogger Alexei Navalny, who leads an anti-corruption movement in the country.

And it means that Navalny and his fans have to get creative about how to get their message out. In this case, they’ve turned to Pornhub. Yes, you read that right: Pornhub, the famous US pornography site.

Because Pornhub is unblocked in Russia, someone uploaded a recent documentary by Navalny to the site, where assuredly many people will see it. The video claims many of Russia’s top officials are corrupt, including Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Also, the video, now with a NSFW, genre-appropriate title, was banned in Russia by a court on Wednesday, forcing Navalny to take it down.

In an interview with Vox, Pornhub vice president Corey Price explained that the site is “a video platform which functions very much like YouTube, in that users are able to upload their own videos, provided they have an account and that the content adheres to our [terms of service].”

“We have no political stance on Putin, or the Russian government in general,” he continued, “but we are very happy to have been unblocked in Russia so that we can continue to entertain our fans there.”