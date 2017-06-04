After London Attack, Tech Firms Urged to Do More to Fight Extremists - WSJ

WSJ reports;

Prime Minister Theresa May calls for international crackdown on cyberspace, saying ‘We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed.’

LONDON—Hours after the third terrorist attack in the U.K. in three months, British leaders on Sunday escalated their criticism of Silicon Valley, calling for international regulations to hinder extremists who use cyberspace to spread their message and recruit supporters.

“We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday, the morning after a London attack killed at least seven people and injured scores more. “Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide.”

Mrs. May said Sunday that Britain must work with other democracies to “reach international agreements” to regulate cyberspace to prevent terrorism planning. Her statement ratcheted up already critical remarks her cabinet members made in the wake of a March attack, also in London, that killed five people near Parliament. Saturday’s London attack came 12 days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people outside a concert in Manchester, England.