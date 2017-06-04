Comey hearing consumes Washington - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The ousted FBI director's testimony on his interactions with Trump could rock the White House.

Washington is consumed by anticipation this week ahead of an expected Capitol Hill appearance by James Comey, with speculation across town focused on whether the ousted FBI director’s remarks could further damage President Donald Trump.

Comey is expected to be peppered with questions during his planned appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about reports Trump pressured him to shut down an FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which was part of a larger probe into Trump associates’ ties to Russian officials.

Comey hasn’t spoken publicly since Trump abruptly fired him on May 9, nor has he commented on a series of subsequent reports about his interactions with the president. In addition to the allegations about Flynn — who Trump fired in February amid questions about his relationship with Russian officials — news reports also said the president solicited a loyalty pledge from the then-FBI director. Comey, who reportedly did not make the pledge, is said to have kept detailed memos on the encounters.

Comey's sworn testimony could confirm or discredit some of the most sordid elements of news reports surrounding Trump's decision to fire him amid the Russia inquiry. It's a dangerous prospect for the White House, which has already seen the controversy impede Trump's agenda, sap his political capital and command inordinate attention from the West Wing.