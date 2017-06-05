Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 942 Seeds: 5634 Comments: 14255 Since: Oct 2013

Trump urges tougher U.S. travel ban, expedited court review| Reuters

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Mon Jun 5, 2017 4:15 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Reuters reports;

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his controversial travel ban plans on Monday following a weekend attack in London, calling for an expedited judicial review and urging his administration to seek a tougher version of the proposal.

"The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.," Trump, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court, wrote in a series of tweets on the issue.

"The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version!" he wrote.

And Developing...

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor