Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place - CNNPolitics.com

CNN reports;

Washington (CNN)On March 11, 45% of Americans approved of the job Donald Trump was doing in Gallup's daily tracking poll. It's been all downhill since then.

In the intervening 86 days, Trump's job approval has never again reached 45% in Gallup's data. In fact, the last time Trump was even at 43% was on April 28. He's spent most of the time between then and now mired in the low 40s and high 30s.

And now, Trump finds himself in the midst of his worst extended poll run of his presidency. Starting on May 28 when Gallup put his job approval at 42%, Trump has been sliding downward. The latest Gallup track on June 3 put Trump's job approval at a dismal 36% -- a single percentage point away from the lowest ebb of his time in the White House. (On March 28, Trump's job approval was at 35%.)

The Gallup numbers are no anomaly. A Quinnipiac University poll released in late May put Trump's job approval at 37%. A Monmouth poll conducted in mid-May put Trump's job approval at 39%.