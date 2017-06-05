MSNBC anchor: Is Trump 'trying to provoke a domestic terrorist attack'? | TheHill

The Hill reports;

MSNBC anchor Thomas Roberts twice asked if President Trump "is trying to provoke a domestic terrorist attack" during a Sunday afternoon segment.

Trump warned after the weekend attack at London Bridge that killed seven and injured 48 that terrorism will “only get worse” if officials don’t “get down to the business of security for our own people” and end political correctness.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse,” he tweeted early Sunday.

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!' " he added in a subsequent tweet.

"Let's not be PC about this," Roberts said before first asking Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed (D), "Is the president trying to provoke a domestic terrorist attack with this Twitter rant because — only to prove himself right?"