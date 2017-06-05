Facebook wants to be "hostile environment" for terrorists - Axios

Axios reports;

In the wake of the London terrorist attack, Facebook's Director of Policy Simon Milner told Reuters the company aiming to ensure it doesn't give terrorists easy access to its platform.

"We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists..."

Twitter also said it is expanding the use of technology "as part of a systematic approach to removing this type of content."

The statements come after British Prime Minister Teresa May called out internet companies Sunday for providing "the safe space" terrorists ideology "needs to breed."

Why it matters: Internet giants have come under increasing pressure in Europe to censor and take action against violent content and hate speech on their platforms. A recent evaluation found that companies are removing an increasing share of flagged hate speech a year after major platforms agreed to follow a voluntary code of conduct in the European Union.