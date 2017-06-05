White House to discuss cybersecurity, immigration with tech execs - Axios

Axios reports;

When tech execs meet with Trump administration officials this month, they'll split up into groups to "collaboratively develop ideas for how government can operate like a modern technology enterprise," according to the meeting agenda that was sent to invited execs and obtained by Axios.

The White House Office of American Innovation is encouraging participants to provide concrete steps that government can take to reach the goal and to identify areas where their companies can support the efforts. IBM, Oracle, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Cisco and Intel, among others, have been asked to participate, sources tell us. Recode previously reported on the agenda.

What to watch: Despite tension with the Trump admin over social policy, sources say tech execs have been interested in engaging in the process, with uninvited execs clamoring for invitations. It will be interesting to see if the latest flashpoint — Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate change agreement, leading to the departure of Tesla's Elon Musk and Disney's Bob Iger from Trump advisory councils — has dampened tech sector interest in the June 19 meeting.