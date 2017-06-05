US may withdraw from UN Human Rights Council: report | TheHill

The Hill reports;

The U.S. is likely this week to warn the United Nations Human Rights Council that it may withdraw due to “anti-Israel bias,” Reuters reported Monday.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is visiting Geneva this week for the council’s sessions, where she plans to call for reforms.

"Our understanding is that it is going to be a message of engagement and reform," John Fisher, who leads Human Rights Watch in Geneva, said.

Haley in an op-ed for The Washington Post on Friday said she planned to outline necessary changes to the council during her visit to Geneva this week.

“The council must also end its practice of wrongly singling out Israel for criticism,” Haley wrote.

“When the council passes more than 70 resolutions against Israel, a country with a strong human rights record, and just seven resolutions against Iran, a country with an abysmal human rights record, you know something is seriously wrong.”