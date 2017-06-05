Journalists keep getting in trouble for tweeting - Axios

Axios reports;

In the past month:

June 5: Brietbart writer Katie McHugh has reportedly been fired after sending a series of incendiary tweets following the London Bridge terrorist attack.

has reportedly been fired after sending a series of incendiary tweets following the London Bridge terrorist attack. June 4: CNN host Reza Aslan received heavy criticism and eventually apologized for tweeting inflammatory language about the president.

received heavy criticism and eventually apologized for tweeting inflammatory language about the president. May 29: Denver Post reporter Terry Frei was fired for tweeting that he was uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indy 500 on Memorial Day weekend.

was fired for tweeting that he was uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indy 500 on Memorial Day weekend. May 26: LBC radio host Katie Hopkins was fired for a tweet calling for a "final solution" to Islamic terrorism in wake of the Manchester terror attack

was fired for a tweet calling for a "final solution" to Islamic terrorism in wake of the Manchester terror attack May 24: Freelance writer David Leavitt apologized for tweeting insensitive remarks following the Manchester terror attack.

Terrorism trend: A lot of these tweets and ones from the past year (extended list below) are related to inappropriate comments/language used around terrorist attacks.

Why it matters: The implication of this is best summed up in an opinion piece by Daniel Linker published Saturday in TheWeek: "Twitter is a place where the emphasis on instantaneous reaction undermines the already-waning ideal of objectivity in the news, as journalists whose published work strives for fairness and balance regularly spout off in reaction to this or that event without a moment's pause of reflection or restraint."

In the past year:

January 31: New York Post reporter Bart Hubbuch was fired after sending a tweet that compared Trump's inauguration to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

was fired after sending a tweet that compared Trump's inauguration to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. December 14: Politico reporter Julia Ioffe was fired over an obscene tweet about Ivanka Trump.

was fired over an obscene tweet about Ivanka Trump. October 13: Fox Business host Lou Hobbs apologized for tweeting the phone number and address of a Trump sexual harassment accuser.

Not just Twitter: This type of behavior has occurred on other social media outlets as well. A Politico editor resigned in November after publishing addresses of extremist leaders to Facebook.