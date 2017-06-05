Woman Charged With Leaking Top-Secret NSA Report on Russian Hacking to Media | NBC Bay Area

NBC Bay Area reports;

A senior federal official told NBC News a woman was arrested for leaking a top-secret National Security Agency document that reveals details about Russian hacking's influence on the U.S. presidential election.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, was arrested Saturday and faces a single charge of "gathering, transmitting, or losing defense information" to The Intercept. The Department of Justice said in a statement that she did this around May 9 and mailed the information shortly after.

The story features a secret NSA document that notes efforts by the Russian government to hack into a voting software company approximately a week before the election.

The document was classified at some of the highest levels.

The FBI said when they approached Winner she admitted to printing out the document, removing it from her place of work and mailing it to The Intercept. Winner told authorities she did this knowing the information was highly confidential.