NSA report discloses Russian hacking days before US election - CNET

CNET reports;

Russian hackers attacked a voting software company and election officials across the country right before Election Day, according to a top secret National Security Agency report.

In the NSA's classified report from May 5, the agency detailed how Russian government hackers tried to phish US officials and VR Systems, a technology company that creates election software for eight states: California, Florida, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Indiana, Virginia and West Virginia.

The timing of the attack happened right before the Election Day, with multiple hacking attempts centered around late October.

The report had been leaked to The Intercept on Monday, and confirmed by CBS News. Russia's cyberattacks and influence on the 2016 presidential election continue to plague the White House, as President Trump sits embroiled with investigations of ties to the Kremlin. Trump has continued to deny reports of any Russian hackers meddling on his behalf, even as the FBI launched a formal investigation into any ties between his campaign and foreign cyber attacks.

The leaked report comes just three days before fired FBI director James Comey is expected to testify to the Senate Intelligence Committee about the investigation. Russian president Vladimir Putin continues to deny any nation-state hackers on the country's behalf, insisting that it could have been the work of patriotic Russians, and most recently, a child.