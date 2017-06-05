Trump aides acknowledge Russia is overwhelming his legislative agenda - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Top aides to President Donald Trump are acknowledging that the ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election are overwhelming his legislative agenda as former FBI Director James Comey is set to appear at blockbuster Senate hearing later this week.

More than four months into Trump’s presidency — and despite total GOP control of Washington — Trump has achieved very little on Capitol Hill, in part because the Russia scandal leaves little room for anything else. Republicans now face the real prospect of going into the 2018 midterms with little to show voters, despite huge promises by Trump.

Obamacare is still the law of the land, funding for a border wall with Mexico is bogged down in partisan fighting, Trump’s budget proposal was dead on arrival, and the White House is way behind schedule on sending executive-branch nominees to the Senate for consideration.

With the Comey hearing looming on Thursday, Trump unveiled a plan to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system on Monday. On Tuesday, he’s set to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to discuss the state of play inside Congress. Senate Republicans will also hold a key meeting on whether they can move on an Obamacare repeal bill.

But even White House officials are admitting Russia is a serious distraction, though they blame “media bias” for much of the problem. Trump has dismissed the investigations as a “witch hunt.”

“There’s no doubt that keeping members focused on investigations detracts from our legislative agenda, detracts from what we’re trying to deliver for the American people,” said Marc Short, Trump’s director of legislative affairs, in a briefing with reporters on Monday night.