Filmmaker Michael Moore launches 'TrumpiLeaks' website for whistleblowers| Reuters

Seeded on Tue Jun 6, 2017 2:41 PM
Reuters reports;

Documentary filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore launched a website called "TrumpiLeaks" on Tuesday to allow whistleblowers to securely leak information to him about U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration.

"Patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement or the private sector with knowledge of crimes, breaches of public trust and misconduct committed by Donald J. Trump and his associates are needed to blow the whistle in the name of protecting the United States of America from tyranny," Moore wrote in an open letter on the Huffington Post.

"I know this is risky. I knew we may get in trouble. But too much is at stake to play it safe," Moore wrote.

Moore, 63, said that while no digital communication was 100 percent secure, he and his team had used the most secure technology possible to protect anonymity.

"TrumpiLeaks" was announced one day after the U.S. Department of Justice said that a 25-year-old U.S. intelligence contractor had been arrested and charged with leaking classified National Security Agency material related to Russian interference in the 2016 American presidential election to a news organization. [nL1N1J316M]Trump has called for a crackdown on leaks to the media.

Full story in article.

